SPONSORED: Enjoy Live Music by ‘Major Morgan’ at The Allegheny Grille Tonight
FOXBURG, Pa. – Come join the Allegheny Grille for “Major Morgan” on Tuesday, September 29.
Mark your calendar and alert your friends. It’s going to be a fun Tuesday evening in Foxburg from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Rain or shine!
Check out Major Morgan on Facebook.
If it is raining, the event will be held in the tent.
Annual Clam Bake
The Allegheny Grille will also be hosting their Annual Clam Bake on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Reservations must be made by calling 724-659-5701 ONLY (MUST SPECIFICALLY ASK FOR CLAM BAKE RESERVATIONS).
There will be limited seating with social distancing.
Choose Main Course:
1/2 Chicken $45
12 oz. Ribeye $55
7 oz. Salmon $47
Also included:
A Bowl of clam chowder, 1 dozen mussels, 1 dozen Middleneck clams, sweet potato casserole, corn on the cob, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and pumpkin roll.
Course 1: 1 dozen mussels and freshly baked rolls
Course 2: Bowl of clam chowder
Course 3: 1 dozen Middleneck clams
Course 4: coleslaw and dinner rolls
Course 5: Main course with corn on the cob, seasoned potato wedges, and sweet potato casserole
Course 6: Pumpkin rolls with warm caramel pecan sauce
Entertainment will be provided!
(The price includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a 20% gratuity will be added to the final bill.)
Reminder:
As a reminder, the popular Foxburg Fall Festival scheduled for October 11 had to be canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.
They are following 50% capacity seating; outside seating will remain the same, with the patio tent now being open at all times for restaurant seating.
As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
Weekday Menu:
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.