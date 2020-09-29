 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Driver’s Death Following Crash in Tionesta

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineTIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation into the death of a man involved in a crash in Tionesta on Sunday is ongoing.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 27.

Police say a 1999 Ford F-150 that was traveling south on State Route 62, just north of Cemetery Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified only as a 39-year-old male, died shortly after the crash while still at the crash scene, according to police.

It is believed the crash was not the cause of the driver’s death, and an investigation is ongoing, police say.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Tionesta Ambulance, Penelec, and the Forest County Corner’s Office assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.