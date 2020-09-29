State Police Investigating Driver’s Death Following Crash in Tionesta

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation into the death of a man involved in a crash in Tionesta on Sunday is ongoing.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 27.

Police say a 1999 Ford F-150 that was traveling south on State Route 62, just north of Cemetery Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified only as a 39-year-old male, died shortly after the crash while still at the crash scene, according to police.

It is believed the crash was not the cause of the driver’s death, and an investigation is ongoing, police say.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Tionesta Ambulance, Penelec, and the Forest County Corner’s Office assisted at the scene.

