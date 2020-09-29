Woman Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman was injured in a crash on State Route 36 on Saturday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, on Route 36, just west of Frills Corners Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 19-year-old Danial R. Ruhlman, of Marienville, was traveling south on Route 36 when Ruhlman failed to notice a 2013 Chrysler 200, operated by 57-year-old Kie E. Brown, of Brookville. The Chrysler was slowing in the southbound lane as a 2007 International Harvester tractor-trailer, operated by 45-year-old Kenneth C. Peace, of Summerville, was preparing to turn into the North Clarion High School driveway.

Ruhlman’s vehicle struck the back of Brown’s vehicle and the impact pushed Brown’s vehicle into the trailer of Peace’s vehicle.

All three drivers and a passenger in Brown’s vehicle, identified as 54-year-old Charolette M. Brown, of Brookville, were using seat belts.

Charolette Brown suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.

Ruhlman’s vehicle sustained minor damage; Brown’s vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front and rear; and Peace’s vehicle was not damaged.

Ruhlman was charged with a traffic violation.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

