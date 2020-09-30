Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kendra Craddock’s Stuffed Hot/Sweet Banana Peppers

You get to pick between making this dish hot or sweet!

Ingredients

12 sweet or hot banana peppers, cored and seeded

(You can use bell peppers also, cut in half, cored and seeded)



1 jar of favorite spaghetti sauce1 box favorite pasta cooked per directions

STUFFING:

1-8 ounce block of cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 lb. of hot sausage, cooked and fat drained

1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

drizzle of olive oil

Directions

-Mix all of the stuffing ingredients together until combined.

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9×13 pan, spread half a jar of spaghetti sauce on bottom of pan.

-Put all the stuffing mixture in a gallon Ziploc bag. Cut off corner and pipe into cored banana peppers.

-Put stuffed peppers on top of the sauce in the 9×13 pan. Cover with remaining spaghetti sauce, bake 45-55 minutes until peppers are tender.

-Serve with your favorite cooked pasta.

