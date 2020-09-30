Police: Man Punches, Kicks Victim Outside Clarion Apartment

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a DuBois man who reportedly punched and kicked another man outside a Clarion Borough apartment.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph Thomas.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:32 a.m. on September 5, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Frampton Street for a report of an assault.

At the scene, police made contact with a known male victim.

The victim reported he met a known female at a party hosted by his friend, and they left together and went to Sheetz for food. After leaving Sheetz, the known female asked him to take her back to her apartment. He did, and she invited him inside, according to the complaint.

The only individuals at the apartment were the victim, the known female, a second female, and a man identified as Jonathan Thomas.

The victim told police he was eating in the kitchen area and then went outside to get his water bottle that he had left in his car. When he returned to the apartment, the lights were off, and the doors were locked. However, he had left his phone, wallet, and food inside the residence, so he kept knocking. No one answered, so he then tried the back door and saw the two females and Thomas in the kitchen area. They then let him back inside to get his belongings, which Thomas was allegedly holding, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police he asked the female why she didn’t just ask him to leave instead of locking him out, and Thomas told him, “no one touched his stuff.” The victim then told Thomas he saw him holding his belongings when he was let back into the apartment, the complaint states.

The victim reported that after a short conversation about his belongings, he walked through the residence to the front door to leave, and Thomas then took off his shirt and attacked him, according to the complaint.

The fight, which allegedly began inside, then moved outside. The victim told police Thomas kicked and punched him in the head and neck area. When he was able to get up, he said he was calling the police, at which point Thomas started asking for his Venmo so he could pay him and not have the police involved, the complaint states.

A neighbor then let the victim into her apartment until the police arrived.

Police also spoke to the neighbor about the incident.

According to the complaint, the neighbor reported she was upstairs in her bedroom when she heard something outside near her door. She then looked outside and saw an unfamiliar male kicking and hitting the victim while he was lying on the ground. She told police the man was kicking the victim in the neck and stomach very hard and said she then ran downstairs, opened her door, and heard a woman yell, “Joe, stop, get off of him.”

The neighbor stated that she then heard more yelling and heard the man “Joe” tell the victim he would give him some Venmo money if he would not call the police. She told police after the fight, she spoke to the victim and helped him search for his wallet. She also noted the victim told her that he was locked out of the apartment and was only trying to get his wallet and other belongings.

The victim then went to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment. Police obtained his medical records from the hospital, which confirmed he was treated for pain, a laceration to the right corner of his mouth requiring two stitches, a hematoma on his right ear, contusion of the right ear, and muscle strain to fascia and a tendon at neck level, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Thomas through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on September 17.

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, with Judge Quinn presiding.

