A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

