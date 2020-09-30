Woman Struck by Vehicle at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the Clarion Walmart parking lot late Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion County 9-1-1 received a call reporting an elderly woman had been struck by a vehicle in front of the Walmart store in Monroe Township around 4:39 p.m.

The elderly woman was injured in the accident; however, there is no word on the severity of her injuries.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were preparing to clear the scene around 5:00 p.m.

State Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

