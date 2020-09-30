 

Charges Against Emlenton Woman Accused of Throwing Knife at Fiancé Withdrawn

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

GavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against an Emlenton woman who was accused of throwing a knife at her fiancé during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 47-year-old Toni Lynn Clark were withdrawn on Tuesday, September 29:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident involving Toni Clark and her fiancé that occurred around 2:00 a.m. on May 3 at a residence on State Route 338, in Richland Township, Clarion County.


