Charges Against Emlenton Woman Accused of Throwing Knife at Fiancé Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against an Emlenton woman who was accused of throwing a knife at her fiancé during a domestic dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 47-year-old Toni Lynn Clark were withdrawn on Tuesday, September 29:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stemmed from an incident involving Toni Clark and her fiancé that occurred around 2:00 a.m. on May 3 at a residence on State Route 338, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

