Guy L. Emanuele of Oil City, PA, 80, passed away on Monday September 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family, just as he wished.

Guy is the son of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele.

Guy is survived by his wife of 56+ years Mary (Ripko) Emanuele; his five children, Peggy (John) Napier of Montebello, New York, Lisa (Sean) Stephenson of Ocean City, MD, Robin Emanuele (Jeff Solinger) of Bumpass, VA, JR Emanuele (Megan Raczka) of Bishopville, MD and Chris (Karen) of Waterford, PA, and his six (soon to be seven) grandchildren Devon Napier, Hayley (Trevor) Napier Anhalt, John Riley Napier, Matthew and Katie Emanuele, and Ameila and Alexandra (to arrive 2020) Emanuele. Guy is also survived by his four sisters Josephine (Myrl) Powell, Anna Marie Harry, Katherine (Bob) Appleton and Augusta (Bob) Garitty, multiple nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.

Guy was born April 25, 1940 at 302 Cedar Avenue and worked his whole life at L.C. Emanuele, Co. (founded in 1930 by his father) at 300 Cedar Avenue. He married Mary and moved right next door to 301 Hone Avenue. Guy and Mary originally lived downstairs but after expanding their family Mary convinced him to take over the upstairs, thus solidifying the cornerstone of the neighborhood. Recognizing Guy’s dedication to his business and over 63 years of service, the mayor of Oil City declared September 27, 2018 “Guy Emanuele Day.”

In addition to being a dedicated businessman, Guy was an avid outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish and golf. He also enjoyed spending time at the Shamrock with his many friends, shooting pool and telling stories. He played on the Shamrock softball team for several decades. He was a diehard fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and rarely missed a game.

The family would like to thank the staff of AseraCare, especially Lisa Winger and Andrea Fox. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Guy’s name to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19S, Waterford, PA 16441.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Reinsel’s Funeral Home. A service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

