Judge Says Anti-Trump Signs Can Go Back Up Until Hearing

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A consent order pertaining to the Healy v. Oil City first amendment case was issued on Tuesday temporarily allowing Oil City Resident William Healy to place “F** Trump” signs on his property.

“We hope this is the beginning of an easy resolution to this matter,” said Oil City-based attorney Michael Hadley who is representing Healy in the case. “My client very happy that the city consented to the order the judge signed.”

In the order issued on Tuesday, the Honorable Judge Susan Paradise Baxter of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania ordered that the defendant, the City of Oil City, its agents, employees, servants, and anyone acting on behalf of or in concert with the city may not commence or threaten any criminal, civil, and/or administrative actions against the plaintiff, William Healy, for his display of the political sign referred to in the lawsuit for a period of 14 days.

The order was signed, in agreement by Hadley, as well as the counsel for the defendant, attorney Paul D. Krepps, allowing the anti-President Trump signs to go back up until the preliminary hearing for the lawsuit on October 13.

“The bottom line is my client is happy, and we’ll gladly try to work this out,” Hadley said.

Hadley said he also recently received communication from an individual residing on Plummer Street who reported being asked to take down a flag with similar verbiage to Mr. Healy’s sign by someone from code enforcement.

“Now we have two examples, involving two totally different departments. So it’s not just the police, but also code enforcement. Oil City can train its people better than that,” said Hadley.

“We hope we will work this out, and the city will train its people better so this never happens again.”

