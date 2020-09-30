Missing Man Found Safe in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A man who was reported missing after being last seen in Clarion County was found safe in Brookville today.

According to a representative of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, two Sheriff’s Deputies had stopped for lunch at the Sheetz in Brookville when an employee pulled them aside and said she thought a man who was reported missing was in the store.

The employee showed the deputies a photo of the missing man, 30-year-old Joseph S. Bach, on social media on her phone, and they spotted him in the store.

The deputies then spoke to Bach and were able to positively identify him and let him know he had been reported missing. Then, they contacted Brookville Borough Police to take over.

The search for Bach began after the Parsippany Police Department, in New Jersey, contacted Clarion-based State Police on Monday, September 28, to request assistance in locating and checking on the welfare of Bach, who was reported missing by family members after they became concerned for his well-being.

He had last been seen in Clarion County after his vehicle became disabled on Interstate 80 near mile-marker 62.8 westbound, in Clarion Township.

