Monroe Township Building Permits Show Growth Along Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – With the revitalization work on Route 68 in the Clarion Mall/Walmart area moving toward completion, three permitted projects in Monroe Township are also attracting attention.

Dirt has been flying over Lot Five of Trinity Point beside Applewood Chiropractic along Route 68 as trucks continue to bring in new fill.

“Roman Excavating is doing site work at the new Penn Highlands Hospital, bringing down the clean fill and compacting the site the lower corner of lot five,” Monroe Township secretary Amanda Anger. “It is part of an ongoing permit for Trinity Point, and the Clarion County Conservation District has a copy of the plan.”

An additional permit allows digging around Tractor Supply for the laying of fiber optic cable. Verizon boxes are set up on the other section of Trinity Point for complete communication needs.

Work is also continuing on the Penn Highlands Medical Building on Route 68, and permits have been issued for interior renovations to the former Barnes Center in Trinity Point.

Butler Health System and its local hospital, Clarion Hospital, purchased the property formerly known as the Barnes Center.

The new BHS Clarion location sits high on the hill in the Trinity Point development, just off Routes 68 and 80.

Clarion Healthcare System, Inc. purchased the property for $2.65 million from the Clarion University Foundation, Inc. on July 30, according to the Clarion County Office of Register and Recorder.

“We meant what we said,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President & CEO. “Butler Health System will invest in healthcare in Clarion County and the surrounding area. During the pandemic, the community understands now more than ever the importance of Clarion Hospital. We are also committed to 21st-century ambulatory care, led by local leadership.”

“The new location will include a Lifestyle Medicine Institute,” said Dr. Elliot Smith, President of Butler Medical Providers, and Chief of Quality for BHS.

“We are moving away from traditional illness care toward a whole new model of care focused on wellness. The Lifestyle Medicine Institute represents a philosophy and approach to care that will be infused throughout the organization. It will be supported through programs focused on changing lifestyle behaviors, prevention, education, and the root cause of chronic diseases. Patients will be guided to the right care, at the right place, at the right cost.”

The new building is likely to include a regional Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, including Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, and Electrophysiology, surrounded by convenient outpatient diagnostic services.

Also at the new site will be a Women’s Health Center. It will house OB-GYN physicians, bone density and ultrasound scans, and a state-of-the-art 3D Mammography, recently purchased by the Clarion Hospital Foundation, thanks to community support through a successful fundraising campaign.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.