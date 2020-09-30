 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,153 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 30, that there were 1,153 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 158,967.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 23 and September 29 is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases. There were 23,163 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,142 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,879,127 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 499 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 30, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/30/20 – 1,153
9/29/20 – 988
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806
9/24/20 – 853
9/23/20 – 898

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  444 4 448 18
Butler  1059 15 1074 25
Clarion 127 0 127 3
Clearfield  329 1 330 6
Crawford  311 5 316 3
Elk 73 0 73 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  730 7 737 12
Jefferson  112 0 112 3
McKean  58 1 59 2
Mercer  741 3 744 20
Venango  87 1 88 1
Warren  44 0 44 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 852 15833
Allegheny 12348 173601
Armstrong 448 6970
Beaver 1924 20014
Bedford 245 4533
Berks 7186 50556
Blair 716 17252
Bradford 168 7670
Bucks 8893 96570
Butler 1074 22102
Cambria 591 23330
Cameron 8 444
Carbon 469 9348
Centre 2710 26564
Chester 6916 82135
Clarion 127 3284
Clearfield 330 7634
Clinton 207 4303
Columbia 919 7823
Crawford 316 8615
Cumberland 1908 30502
Dauphin 3858 44826
Delaware 11536 108247
Elk 73 2500
Erie 1567 27977
Fayette 812 15542
Forest 15 790
Franklin 1795 20955
Fulton 52 1281
Greene 190 4397
Huntingdon 417 6250
Indiana 737 9161
Jefferson 112 3452
Juniata 193 2377
Lackawanna 2594 31551
Lancaster 7993 79064
Lawrence 531 7691
Lebanon 2078 19781
Lehigh 5688 59258
Luzerne 4135 46220
Lycoming 709 13386
McKean 59 4388
Mercer 744 11886
Mifflin 229 6620
Monroe 1804 22853
Montgomery 12285 147208
Montour 185 7855
Northampton 4523 54665
Northumberland 1067 11683
Perry 235 4083
Philadelphia 32136 277469
Pike 580 6576
Potter 29 1153
Schuylkill 1188 18821
Snyder 342 3519
Somerset 220 10351
Sullivan 13 488
Susquehanna 297 4419
Tioga 78 3418
Union 472 12154
Venango 88 4798
Warren 44 3451
Washington 1375 25321
Wayne 238 6280
Westmoreland 2277 42899
Wyoming 78 2800
York 4941 60180

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 65 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,935 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,079 cases among employees, for a total of 28,014 at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,765 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


