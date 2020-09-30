Pa. Dept. of Health: 1,153 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 30, that there were 1,153 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 158,967.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 23 and September 29 is 191,995 with 6,168 positive cases. There were 23,163 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,142 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,879,127 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 499 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 30, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/30/20 – 1,153

9/29/20 – 988

9/28/20 – 676

9/27/20 – 918

9/26/20 – 1,029

9/25/20 – 806

9/24/20 – 853

9/23/20 – 898

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 444 4 448 18 Butler 1059 15 1074 25 Clarion 127 0 127 3 Clearfield 329 1 330 6 Crawford 311 5 316 3 Elk 73 0 73 2 Forest 15 0 15 0 Indiana 730 7 737 12 Jefferson 112 0 112 3 McKean 58 1 59 2 Mercer 741 3 744 20 Venango 87 1 88 1 Warren 44 0 44 1

County Case Counts to Date