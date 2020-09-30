Say What?!: Juice Company Offers $1M for Pitch to Use 50,000 Tons of Pomegranate Waste

 

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Juice-company-offers-1M-for-pitch-to-use-50000-tons-of-pomegranate-wasteLOS ANGELES, Ca. – A California juice company is offering $1 million in funding and development resources for a plan to do something about the 50,000 tons of pomegranate husks the firm disposes of each year.

The Wonderful Co., based in Los Angeles, said it is teaming up with food waste nonprofit ReFED to search for a way to use the rind, pith, and seeds left over from the juicing process in an environmentally friendly way.

Read the full story here.


