Sep. 28 Volleyball: Redbank Valley Comes from Behind, Union Defeated by Karns City

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

volleyball-court-hd-wallpaperThe Redbank Valley spikers fought back to beat Franklin on Monday, while Karns City defeated Union in a hard-fought match.

After losing a 17-7 lead to drop the first set, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs rallied back to win the next three sets, defeating Franklin 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12. Montana Hetrick led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 kills, while Brianna Minich and Alivia Huffman added 12 kills apiece. Brooke Holben had a fantastic match, tallying 37 assists and three aces. Redbank Valley moves to 6-1 this season, and they face Venango Catholic on Tuesday, September 29.

Union won the first set against Karns City but ultimately fell to the Gremlins via a close 22-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21 decision. Union fought hard throughout the entire match, but couldn’t quite pull ahead of Karns City in the tight second and fourth set. Drew Davis led the Knights with seven kills, while Dominika Logue chipped in with five kills. Union’s JV squad also fell to Karns City, 25-12, 26-24. With the loss, Union’s varsity squad drops to 3-4. Their next match is at Forest Area on Tuesday, September 29.

Redbank Valley vs. Franklin (Redbank Valley Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-22 Franklin

Set Two: 25-13 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-12 Redbank Valley

Set: Four: 25-12 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Montana Hetrick: 16 kills, 2 aces

Brianna Minich: 12 kills, 1 block

Brooke Holben: 37 assists, 3 aces

Union vs. Karns City (Karns City Wins 3-1)

Set One: 25-20 Union

Set Two: 26-24 Karns City

Set Three: 25-13 Karns City

Set: Four: 25-21 Karns City

Top Performers for Union:

Dominika Logue: 5 kills

Drew Davis: 7 kills


