 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Liberty Trailers Coming to J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales in 2021

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JJ-Liberty-TrailersSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales already has a diverse lineup of trailers including CarMate Cargos, CarMate Utility’s and equipment trailers, and Sport Haven Aluminum Trailers, however there is a new lineup coming to J&J Trailers and Equipment.

Liberty Trailers will be coming in 2021!

Liberty Trailers include:

  • Equipment Trailers
  • Dump Trailers
  • Utility Trailers
  • And Much More!

Keep your eye out in the following year to check these trailers out! J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales will continue to sell CarMate Trailers and Sport Haven Trailers, as well. So whatever your trailer need may be, J&J Trailers is sure to have what you need!

For more information, please call 814-226-6066 or visit them at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

More information on Liberty Trailers can be found at their website at www.libertytrailers.com.

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

6trailers


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.