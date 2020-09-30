SPONSORED: Liberty Trailers Coming to J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales in 2021
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales already has a diverse lineup of trailers including CarMate Cargos, CarMate Utility’s and equipment trailers, and Sport Haven Aluminum Trailers, however there is a new lineup coming to J&J Trailers and Equipment.
Liberty Trailers will be coming in 2021!
Liberty Trailers include:
- Equipment Trailers
- Dump Trailers
- Utility Trailers
- And Much More!
Keep your eye out in the following year to check these trailers out! J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales will continue to sell CarMate Trailers and Sport Haven Trailers, as well. So whatever your trailer need may be, J&J Trailers is sure to have what you need!
For more information, please call 814-226-6066 or visit them at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
More information on Liberty Trailers can be found at their website at www.libertytrailers.com.
Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.