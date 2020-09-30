SPONSORED: Subway Restaurant in New Bethlehem to Hold Fundraiser for Bulldog Football
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – For every twelve-inch sub sold on the days of Redbank Valley Football home games, Subway has graciously agreed to donate $1.00 to the program.
Fifty cents will also be donated for every six-inch sub.
If you are out and about and need somewhere to eat, Redbank Football encourages you to support the local Subway!
If your group or organization is looking for a “fresh” new way to raise funds, be sure to check out what Subway has to offer.
During specific dates and times, fifty cents for every six-inch and $1.00 for every footlong will be donated to your group or organization.
Enjoy great food with friends and family while supporting a great cause!
To learn more visit your local Subway restaurant.
Your local subway locations are open for dine-in or take-out.
(Bulldog Benefit Day applies to New Bethlehem location only)
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
View the full subway menu here.
