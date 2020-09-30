 

SPONSORED: Subway Restaurant in New Bethlehem to Hold Fundraiser for Bulldog Football

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Subway Benefit DayNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – For every twelve-inch sub sold on the days of Redbank Valley Football home games, Subway has graciously agreed to donate $1.00 to the program.

Fifty cents will also be donated for every six-inch sub.

If you are out and about and need somewhere to eat, Redbank Football encourages you to support the local Subway!

Subway-Benefit-Flyer-resize

If your group or organization is looking for a “fresh” new way to raise funds, be sure to check out what Subway has to offer.

During specific dates and times, fifty cents for every six-inch and $1.00 for every footlong will be donated to your group or organization.

Enjoy great food with friends and family while supporting a great cause!

To learn more visit your local Subway restaurant.

Your local subway locations are open for dine-in or take-out.

(Bulldog Benefit Day applies to New Bethlehem location only)

  • Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
  • Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
  • New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
  • Ford City, 724-763-2020
  • Worthington, 724-297-3132
  • Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
  • Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.

For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”

View the full subway menu here.


