State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Disorderly Conduct, Animal Incident, DUI, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Madison Township

On September 14, Clarion-based State Police received a report of identity theft in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 67-year-old Rimersburg woman was the victim of the crime.

Disorderly Conduct in Monroe Township

Around 9:10 p.m. on September 23, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a report of a patient, identified as a 27-year-old Strattanville man, causing a disturbance.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Animal Incident in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on Staab Road in Clarion Township for a report of multiple dogs running loose in the area.

Police say the dogs’ owner, identified as a 56-year-old Strattanville woman, was contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the Strattanville woman was not released.

DUI in Limestone Township

Around 2:54 a.m. on September 20, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as 53-year-old Brian Keith, of Petrolia, reportedly admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages and being under the influence of drugs.

He was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Theft in Green Township

Around 6:27 p.m. on September 25, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft of an electric meter in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say the electric meter, which belongs to Central Electric Co-Op Inc., was removed from the side of a camp belonging to a known 58-year-old West Middlesex woman on Guitonville Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

