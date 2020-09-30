State Police Investigating Incident at Union High School

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at Union High School earlier this month.

Around 10:30 a.m. on September 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to Union High School for reported weapon and drug possession on school property.

Police say the incident involved a 16-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri.

According to police, charges related to the incident have been filed.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, September 28, 2020.

