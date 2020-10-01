Police: Knox Man Enters Neighbor’s House Without Permission, Displays Bizarre Behavior

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing felony trespassing and other charges after he allegedly entered his neighbor’s home while behaving bizarrely.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Domanic Satchell, of Knox.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last week in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Nicole Peck, of the Knox Borough Police Department, around 5:25 p.m. on September 23, a known male victim reported that around 10:30 a.m., his wife told him she had seen a hunting rifle laying up against a fence in the back yard of their residence in Knox Borough, between his house and his neighbor’s house.

The victim told Officer Peck he then went outside and asked his neighbor, Domanic Satchell, who was standing on his own front porch, if the rifle belonged to him. Satchell reportedly made no comment, and when the victim stated, “Get that rifle off my property,” Satchell retrieved the rifle.

Around 2:30 p.m., the victim was in his living room, running his vacuum, when he turned around and saw Satchell – who was not invited inside his residence – standing in his living room, talking and not making any sense. The victim told Officer Peck that Satchell got down on his knees like he was praying, then physically took down a picture of Jesus Christ that was hanging in the victim’s living room. The victim then walked Satchell out of his house peacefully, according to the complaint.

Around 3:30 p.m., the victim was inside his residence when Satchell approached the residence again at the front porch. The victim and his wife then went out to the front porch, the complaint states.

Satchell was talking without making any sense again, but he did say to the victim, “I could have shot you,” before leaving the premises, according to the complaint.

Satchell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:30 p.m. on September 23 on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Charges were waived for court on Tuesday, September 29, and transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

