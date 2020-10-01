Thursday Night Football: Redbank Valley Hosts Union/A-C Valley on Explore TV Tonight

Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs host the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Bob “The Governor” Dunkle and Mike Kalinowski. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Two undefeated rivals clash as the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights face off against the Redbank Valley Bulldogs on Thursday night. Union/A-C Valley is coming off a big 45-0 win last week over Curwensville. In the victory, Tanner Merwin scored three combined touchdowns in a strong dual-threat performance, while the Falcon Knights’ defense forced four turnovers in the shutout. Union/A-C Valley will look to continue their winning ways against a Redbank Valley team who had a bye week during week three. The Bulldogs are 2-0 after riding a strong rushing game and line play to victories over Curwensville and Brockway. Hudson Martz and Ray Shreckengost have both run the ball well, each registering over 100 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, quarterback Gunner Mangiantini threatens defenses with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 220 yards and rushing for 75 yards in 2020.

One Thing to Watch: Redbank Valley has tremendous depth, whereas Union/A-C Valley is a smaller squad. Redbank Valley will look to use their aggressive rushing attack to wear Union/A-C Valley down, and it will be essential for the Falcon Knights to stay fresh defensively by limiting the length of Redbank Valley’s drives and creating turnovers.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

REDBANK CHEVROLET

DUBROOK

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

SWEET BASIL

CCC BANK

ERIC SHICK INSURANCE

FUN BANK

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALLEGHENY GRILLE

CLARION FOREST VNA

SWEET BASIL

NEXT STEP THERAPY

CARRIER INSURANCE

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

CLARION FORD

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES

CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

FALLER’S FURNITURE

S&W AUTOBODY

OCHS LUMBER

JANNEY, The Clarion Office

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

TIONESTA BUILDERS

LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING

HAGER PAVING

ZACHERL MOTORS

MV PROPERTY CARE

RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE

TRI-COUNTY HOMES

C&A TREES

COUSIN BASILS

THE SUGAR TREE

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.