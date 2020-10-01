Clarion County Treasurer’s Office Has New Leadership

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The office of Clarion County Treasurer is now operating with new leadership following the resignation of Tom McConnell. Acting Clarion Treasurer Karyn Montana (seated) is taking the reins of the office, and Kelly Yoca (standing) was hired as Deputy Treasurer.

Treasurers are elected to four years terms in Pennsylvania and have official job descriptions. Commissioners appointed Montana as acting treasurer, but an appointment of a new treasurer before an election would have to be appointed by the Governor after approval by the State Senate.

Montana was Deputy Treasurer under McConnell, and when she was appointed to the active treasurer role she hired Yoca as deputy treasurer. As acting treasurer, Montana has an annual salary of $57,250.33 and Yoca was hired at $28,140.32.

The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office is responsible for managing Clarion County’s deposit accounts and remits all checks for said accounts. The office is also in charge of short term investments and ensuring the county is getting the best interest rates, according to the Clarion County website.

“The Treasurer is an elected official for a four-year term. The office is responsible for depositing, investing, and expending the county funds. Monies are received from various county offices, as well as the state. When the local tax collectors bring the county tax dollars to the courthouse, the treasurer is the one who receives it and who deposits and invests it for the highest yield. The treasurer also polices the county spending. If a requisition is submitted and the money is not available, the request is denied.

“The office handles approximately 16 various accounts and signs about 600 checks per month totaling an average of half a million dollars. This office acts as a dual office, doing both county and state business. The office works as an agent for the Commonwealth of PA for sales of dog, hunting, fishing, and firearm permits, small games of chance, and bingo licenses. The Treasurer also pays people who serve on jury duty and witnesses that are summoned for court duty,” the county website states.

McConnell relished his time as treasurer.

“Being Treasurer of Clarion County has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said McConnell. “I really enjoy being able to serve the residents of Clarion County. I have so much gratitude towards them for electing me twice for this position.”

McConnell resigned on Friday, September 11, to accept the position of Sales Director at American Precast Industries in Clarion.

