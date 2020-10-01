A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light west wind.

Saturday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

