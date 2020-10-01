Barbara Yvonne Biggs, age 95, of Shippenville, died peacefully Monday morning, September 28, 2020, after a long illness.

Born October 10, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bertrand.

After graduating high school, Barbara attended the Beauty Academy and Dance School in New York City, even rehearsing with the Rockettes.

She married Richard Henry Marquette, of Massachusetts, when she was 20 years old, and they had three children. The family settled in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where she worked as a beautician and waitress to help support the young family.

Barbara loved spending time with her children at the beach and having cookouts with family and friends. She developed a love for cooking and various arts and crafts. One of her favorite pastimes was purchasing and creating jewelry.

Her love for travel caused her to live in several places, including Mexico, before finally settling in Pennsylvania to be cared for by her family.

Barbara had a love of the Bible and became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1958. She had a very zealous share in the ministry and enjoyed sharing her hope of everlasting life in paradise with all whom she met. For 62 years, she was faithful to Jehovah God, which she demonstrated through a life of generosity and good deeds. It was important to her that her family did the same.

The love of her life was John “Bill” Biggs, whom she wed in 1965. They had a strong marriage that endured until he passed away in 2012.

Barbara is survived by three children: Carol Anne Miller, of Lake Worth, Fla.; Rick Marquette and wife Ella, of Knox, Pa.; and Barry Marquette, of Palm Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren: Amy, Kyle, Leslie and Lisa and their mates; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Moxhay.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Barbara’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

