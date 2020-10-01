Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Melissa Begg’s Apple Crisp

Add vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce for the perfect dessert!

Ingredients

6 apples, peeled and slice

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar



1 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice1 cup light brown sugar3/4 cup old fashioned oats3/4 cup all-purpose flour1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, diced into small cubesPinch of kosher salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 8×8 baking dish, or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

-In a mixing bowl, add sliced apples, granulated sugar, 3/4 tsp. of cinnamon and lemon juice. Stir to combine, then transfer to prepared baking dish.

-In a separate mixing bowl, add topping ingredients (brown sugar, oats, flour, 1 tsp. cinnamon, salt, and diced cold butter). Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the oat mixture, using a slight downward twisting motion, until mixture resembles pea-sized crumbs. Alternatively, you can use two forks or even your hands to cut butter into the mixture.

-Spread topping over apples in baking dish, and gently pat to even it out. Bake 40-50 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Serve warm and enjoy!

A message from Melissa: This easy apple crisp is made the old fashioned way like Grandma used to make and is perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

