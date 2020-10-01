Clarion Volleyball Remains Unbeaten

CLARION, Pa. – On the back of a solid team performance, Clarion Volleyball defeated DuBois Wednesday night in straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-12, 25-10.

(Brenna Campbell registered 31 assists in Clarion’s win. Photo by Nathan Girvan)

Clarion fell behind midway through set one, but the Bobcats strung together a late run to take the set. Clarion then steamrolled their way through the last two sets to win the match, continuing Clarion’s dominant 2020. Erica Selfridge had a strong and efficient display for the Bobcats, registering 10 kills and four digs without registering an error. Korrin Burns led the way with 16 kills and five digs, while Brenna Campbell commandeered the offense with 31 assists. Clarion’s JV squad also won, defeating BuBois via a 25-14, 25-20 scoreline. Clarion’s varsity team advances to 7-0 this season. Their next contest comes at home on Tuesday, October 6 against AC Valley.

Clarion vs. DuBois (Clarion Wins 3-0)



Set One: 25-20 Clarion

Set Two: 25-12 Clarion

Set Three: 25-10 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Erica Selfridge: 10 kills, 4 digs, 0 errors

Brenna Campbell: 31 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces

Korrin Burns: 16 kills, 5 digs

