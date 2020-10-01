Featured Local Jobs: Warehouse Packer and Admin Analyst

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has two new job openings in the local area.

$9/hr temp to perm 45 daysMonday – Friday 8:30am to 4:30pmClean and safe environmentQualified candidates must pass pre employment screening.

Duties included but are not limited to:

Picking material

Package material

Label packages for mailing/shipping

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

Admin Analyst

$15-20/hr – long term contract assignment

Monday – Friday 8am to 4:30pm

Candidates must pass pre employment screening

High school diploma/GED required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools is required

Resumes:tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Call for more info: 814-437-2148

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.