Forest County Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ House

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Forest County man who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a house in Brookville.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Mark E. McCullough, of Marienville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on September 23, Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on South Pickering Street for a report of terroristic threats against a homeowner and his family.

According to the complaint, a known male victim reported that the neighbors heard Mark McCullough threaten to shoot up his house over a bank card McCullough thinks he and the second victim have.

Police then spoke to the two neighbors who stated they both heard McCullough threaten to shoot up the victim’s house just before he left the area. The first neighbor reported she heard McCullough threaten to “shoot up the house, and the second neighbor reported she heard McCullough threaten to “have someone come and shoot up the house.”

Police also spoke to the second victim who reported having a message sent to her in reference to the threat. She played a voicemail for police in which McCullough reportedly asked about a card and said, “someone will be coming to the house” because of the card he believed was in the residence. She also reported receiving Facebook messages from McCullough’s girlfriend, according to the complaint.

A check of McCullough’s name found he had several warrants out of Clarion County for “threats and other crimes,” the complaint notes.

In addition, the first victim told police McCullough had been known to have weapons on his person and has threatened people with a knife in the past, the complaint states.

The second victim also reported that McCullough threatened to go to his father’s residence and steal guns to shoot his brother over money that he owed people. She contacted the gun owner, and all of his guns were accounted for, according to the complaint.

Both victims were visibly shaken by the threats McCullough reportedly made, and they are in fear of harm from him. The victims were told to call 9-1-1 immediately if McCullough returns to the residence, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against McCullough through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 24:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on November 3, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

