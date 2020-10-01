Former Cook Forest Business Owner Passes Away

Garrett H. Cox (Garry) age 71, of Tionesta, passed away on September 29, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare.

Born on March 9, 1949 in Sharon, Pa, he was the son of the late Billy T. and Harriett Garrett Cox.

Garry worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company as an agent from 1968 to 1978. After that Garry and his older brother, Bill, owned and operated Trails End and Tall Timber Inn in Cook Forest. As business partners and best friends, Garry and Bill later went on to establish Bill & Garry’s antiques, selling at the Leeper flea market and on EBAY, as super sellers.

Garry enjoyed everything about the outdoors, hunting, fishing and watching for wildlife. Mr. Cox was always feeding corn and leftovers to an array of wild animals that would come into his backyard for him to enjoy. Garry was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, in which he was an active member. He was a proud member of the NRA. Mr. Cox was grateful to travel to Colorado to hunt on several occasions.

Being one of the most generous people known to many, Garry was the best brother to all of his siblings. His number one calling however was Uncle. Nicknames and water gun fights (he always won and had the best gun), bear hugs and novice advice; he has been a backbone for generations to the entire family tree. Becoming a Great-Uncle was the icing on the cake (his best buddy Hank can attest to that.)

Garry was preceded in death by his loving parents, his older brother Bill, and two infant nieces, Jenifer Cox and Quinlie Lusane.

He is survived by his brother, Bob (Cathy) Cox. Sisters, Cindy (Tom) Olson and Penny (Dave) Irwin. Also surviving are his nieces, Hattie (Eric) Lusane, Tammie (Matt) McCumbers, Abbie (Jeff) Graham, Jamie (Tyler) Train, Cindy (Adam) Priest, Melissa Cox, Candance Cox, and two nephews, Jason and Billy Cox. Left to cherish him also are his great nephews, Tommy James, Eric Lusane, Jack and Hank Graham, and Alister Train. Great nieces, Marlie and Hallie James, Serenity, Kha’Mani and Qe’Leigh Lusane, Mia, Claire, and Genevieve McCumbers. In addition, two great antique buddies, Wayne and Taylor.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1pm to 2pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm with Pastor Nancy Zahn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation: 40 Christmas Lane Lucinda, Pa 16235.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

