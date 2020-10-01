 

Michael Patton Advising: Student Loan Stress? These Plans Might Help

Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Student Loan Stress? These Plans Might Help.

Although student loans are usually associated with young people, about 23% of the $1.5 trillion total student loan debt in the United States is owed by people ages 50 and older — and many of these loans are in serious delinquency (90+ days late).1 Older Americans may be carrying loans for their own education, or they may have taken out or co-signed loans for their children or grandchildren.

Due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent executive action, federal student loan payments and interest have been suspended through December 31, 2020. If you or a child carry a federal student loan and anticipate having difficulty restarting payments in 2021, an income-driven repayment plan could ease the burden.

Read the full article.

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttp://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


