Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital Following Crash With SUV in Emlenton

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving an SUV in Emlenton on Tuesday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the collision happened around 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at the intersection of 6th Street and Main Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say a 2011 Ford Edge, operated by 38-year-old Julie A. Myers, of Shippenville, was traveling east on 6th Street and came to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection of 6th and Main Street.

Myers then proceeded through the intersection, attempting to make a left turn onto Main Street, when her vehicle was struck by a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan, operated by 27-year-old Scott K. Wensel, of Emlenton, that was traveling on Main Street.

The motorcycle struck the rear driver’s door of Myers’ vehicle and came to a complete stop.

Wensel was ejected from the motorcycle. He suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Ambulance.

Myers was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Police say Myers was cited for a stop sign violation, and Wensel was cited for a speed violation.

