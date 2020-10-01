 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,156 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 1, that there were 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 160,123.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on September 30. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 24 and September 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases. There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,160 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,889,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 732 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 1, 82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/01/20 – 1,156
9/30/20 – 1,153
9/29/20 – 988
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  448 4 452 18
Butler  1074 8 1082 25
Clarion 127 2 129 3
Clearfield  330 4 334 6
Crawford  316 1 317 3
Elk 73 0 73 2
Forest  15 0 15 0
Indiana  737 3 740 12
Jefferson  112 4 116 3
McKean  59 1 60 2
Mercer  744 3 747 20
Venango  88 5 93 1
Warren  44 0 44 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 854 15929
Allegheny 12454 174434
Armstrong 452 7024
Beaver 1940 20135
Bedford 250 4551
Berks 7215 50826
Blair 728 17382
Bradford 176 7712
Bucks 8929 97149
Butler 1082 22248
Cambria 617 23488
Cameron 8 447
Carbon 471 9396
Centre 2755 26762
Chester 6959 82607
Clarion 129 3302
Clearfield 334 7696
Clinton 208 4335
Columbia 926 7871
Crawford 317 8645
Cumberland 1918 30718
Dauphin 3879 45057
Delaware 11578 108813
Elk 73 2512
Erie 1579 28116
Fayette 815 15672
Forest 15 794
Franklin 1798 21044
Fulton 52 1283
Greene 190 4438
Huntingdon 422 6308
Indiana 740 9211
Jefferson 116 3484
Juniata 194 2390
Lackawanna 2619 31743
Lancaster 8052 79637
Lawrence 540 7758
Lebanon 2091 19903
Lehigh 5704 59509
Luzerne 4147 4147
Lycoming 718 13476
McKean 60 4422
Mercer 747 11967
Mifflin 231 6669
Monroe 1809 22910
Montgomery 12325 147989
Montour 195 7870
Northampton 4532 54927
Northumberland 1083 11741
Perry 237 4102
Philadelphia 32483 278837
Pike 585 6617
Potter 30 1154
Schuylkill 1204 18911
Snyder 347 3552
Somerset 225 10407
Sullivan 13 493
Susquehanna 297 4444
Tioga 81 3437
Union 477 12479
Venango 93 4811
Warren 44 3470
Washington 1388 25451
Wayne 245 6323
Westmoreland 2299 43116
Wyoming 78 2814
York 4971 60534

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of September:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases so far in September;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in September;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases so far in September; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,029 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,100 cases among employees, for a total of 28,129 at 985 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,816 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


