Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,156 New Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 1, that there were 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 160,123.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases. In addition, of the 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 258 of those are additional probable cases. Of the 258, 205 are from Philadelphia, which started reporting antigen-positive probable cases on September 30. Most of these were reported throughout September, not just in recent days.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 24 and September 30 is 187,184 with 6,423 positive cases. There were 22,611 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,160 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 1,889,639 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 732 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 1, 82% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/01/20 – 1,156
9/30/20 – 1,153
9/29/20 – 988
9/28/20 – 676
9/27/20 – 918
9/26/20 – 1,029
9/25/20 – 806
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|448
|4
|452
|18
|Butler
|1074
|8
|1082
|25
|Clarion
|127
|2
|129
|3
|Clearfield
|330
|4
|334
|6
|Crawford
|316
|1
|317
|3
|Elk
|73
|0
|73
|2
|Forest
|15
|0
|15
|0
|Indiana
|737
|3
|740
|12
|Jefferson
|112
|4
|116
|3
|McKean
|59
|1
|60
|2
|Mercer
|744
|3
|747
|20
|Venango
|88
|5
|93
|1
|Warren
|44
|0
|44
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|854
|15929
|Allegheny
|12454
|174434
|Armstrong
|452
|7024
|Beaver
|1940
|20135
|Bedford
|250
|4551
|Berks
|7215
|50826
|Blair
|728
|17382
|Bradford
|176
|7712
|Bucks
|8929
|97149
|Butler
|1082
|22248
|Cambria
|617
|23488
|Cameron
|8
|447
|Carbon
|471
|9396
|Centre
|2755
|26762
|Chester
|6959
|82607
|Clarion
|129
|3302
|Clearfield
|334
|7696
|Clinton
|208
|4335
|Columbia
|926
|7871
|Crawford
|317
|8645
|Cumberland
|1918
|30718
|Dauphin
|3879
|45057
|Delaware
|11578
|108813
|Elk
|73
|2512
|Erie
|1579
|28116
|Fayette
|815
|15672
|Forest
|15
|794
|Franklin
|1798
|21044
|Fulton
|52
|1283
|Greene
|190
|4438
|Huntingdon
|422
|6308
|Indiana
|740
|9211
|Jefferson
|116
|3484
|Juniata
|194
|2390
|Lackawanna
|2619
|31743
|Lancaster
|8052
|79637
|Lawrence
|540
|7758
|Lebanon
|2091
|19903
|Lehigh
|5704
|59509
|Luzerne
|4147
|4147
|Lycoming
|718
|13476
|McKean
|60
|4422
|Mercer
|747
|11967
|Mifflin
|231
|6669
|Monroe
|1809
|22910
|Montgomery
|12325
|147989
|Montour
|195
|7870
|Northampton
|4532
|54927
|Northumberland
|1083
|11741
|Perry
|237
|4102
|Philadelphia
|32483
|278837
|Pike
|585
|6617
|Potter
|30
|1154
|Schuylkill
|1204
|18911
|Snyder
|347
|3552
|Somerset
|225
|10407
|Sullivan
|13
|493
|Susquehanna
|297
|4444
|Tioga
|81
|3437
|Union
|477
|12479
|Venango
|93
|4811
|Warren
|44
|3470
|Washington
|1388
|25451
|Wayne
|245
|6323
|Westmoreland
|2299
|43116
|Wyoming
|78
|2814
|York
|4971
|60534
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
- Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of September:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in September;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,029 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,100 cases among employees, for a total of 28,129 at 985 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,456 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 10,816 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
