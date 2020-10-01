 

Police Vehicle Goes Up in Flames, Trooper Injured in Pursuit Near Kittanning

Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500KITTANNING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A police vehicle went up in flames, and a trooper was injured during a pursuit on Route 422 on Monday evening.

Around 6:18 p.m. on Monday, September 28, a trooper from the Kittanning-based State Police was on patrol on U.S. 422 in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County, when he observed a red Jeep Liberty with a Michigan registration committing multiple traffic violations.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the trooper made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Clark Kendrick Proctor Jr., of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Police say while speaking with Proctor, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment and also noted an odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. The trooper then asked Proctor to step out of the vehicle for field sobriety testing.

According to police, Proctor refused to exit the vehicle, and after multiple requests and continued refusal, troopers attempted to forcibly remove Proctor from the vehicle. He then fled the traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went on for approximately 1.3 miles before Proctor traveled off the roadway and onto private property, traveling through a driveway and a yard. The pursuing troopers then conducted two Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuvers, police say.

According to police, the first PIT maneuver was unsuccessful, and the patrol vehicle involved struck a tree and subsequently caught on fire. The second maneuver was successful and stopped the pursuit. Proctor was then taken into custody.

Police say one trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for medical treatment.

A later search of Proctor’s vehicle found a gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Following the incident, Proctor submitted to a blood test and was then placed in the Armstrong County Jail to await arraignment.

Court documents indicate Proctor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Possession of Instrument Of Crime With Intent, Misdemeanor 1
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2
– Fail To Keep Right, Summary
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (three counts)
– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary (two counts)
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

