Rail 66 Country Trail Continues to Grow, New Park Access Added

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Paving work was completed last week on segment four of the Rail 66 Country Trail, bringing the trail to a full 20 miles.

According to Rail 66 Association President Vince DiStefano, the trail is now approximately 80 percent complete. The newly paved eight-mile segment extends it from Leeper to the Clarion-Forest County border, where it intersects the North Country Trail.

The paving project, which was completed by crews from Glenn O. Hawbaker on Friday, September 25, is just one of the more recent additions to the trail.

With permission from Farmington Township, the association also put in a paved spur connecting the trail to the Farmington Township Park, DiStefano noted.

“That gives us more parking and easy access to handicap parking and a handicap restroom, which is really neat,” DiStefano told exploreClarion.com.

“The Farmington Township Supervisors were very generous with their help and advice.”

These updates, which have extended the trail and improved access, are still not the last of the year’s changes, either.

The Rail 66 Association is currently planning to pave one of the earliest segments of the trail in the Lucinda area this fall.

“It (the segment) is still tar and chip, and it’s started to deteriorate.”

DiStefano said the timing of the paving will depend on when they have the full funding for the project.

“We’re doing it all with donated funds, and we have a target we’re aiming for. As soon as all of the funds come in, we’ll pave it. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

He noted they currently have approximately 75 percent of the necessary funding for the project and are hoping to start on it in the next few weeks.

The northern segment of the trail will also be getting another extension in the near future. DiStefano reported that Marienville is currently in the process of paving their trail from Marienville down to meet the Rail 66 Country Trail at the Forest County line and hope to have their project finished by mid-November.

“We’ll have another six miles north, then, and the total trail length will be about 30 miles from Shippenville to Marienville. Our group will control about 21 miles of that.”

The additions came at a good time, DiStefano said.

“It’s been really busy this year. We’re probably at about double where we were last year as far as use goes. This pandemic thing really had people going outdoors, and I’m really happy we got this trail done.”

For more information about the trail or to donate to the trail project, check out the website at rail-66.com.

