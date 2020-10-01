Robert Ira Morris, 87, of Warner Rd., Titusville passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on April 26, 1933, in Titusville to the late Floyd and Flossie (Heliker) Morris. He married Jean Manross on June 28, 1952, at the Church of Christ in Centerville.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1950, and the first wrestler from Titusville to become a district champ and appear at regionals.

Robert was a veteran of US Army entering the service in 1954. He served with the H&S 3rd Tank Battalion at Ft. Benning, GA. He earned the Nation Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was an armor intelligence specialist and honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1956.

Prior to and after being in the Army, Robert was employed by Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. He attended classes and earned a degree in education from Clarion State College. He then went to Edinboro State College and earned his Masters’ degree and furthered his education at Westminster College obtaining an Administration certificate.

Robert was an educator for the Titusville Area School District, coached football and wrestling. He was a principal at various times for all the elementary schools during his tenure until his retirement.

Robert and his wife Jean owned and operate Morris Memorial formerly Sheehan’s Memorials for 20 plus years. He served on the Oil Creek Twp. board as a supervisor and road master.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Morris of Titusville; four children, Steven Morris and wife Kathryn of Venice, FL, Sherry Exley of Surprise, AZ, Michael Morris and wife Stephanie of Union City, Sandra Hoban and husband Michael of Pleasantville; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Morris and wife Kelsey of Tampa, FL, Adam Morris and wife Alicia of Orlando, FL, Aaron Morris and wife Ali of Arlington, VA, Timothy Exley and wife Mindy of Surprise, AZ, Jeanie Normille and husband Robert of Chandler, AZ, Steven Exley of Surprise, AZ, Nathan Morris and wife Emily of Titusville, Isaac Morris and wife Breanna of Stockton, WI, Katie Gilbert and husband Cody of Sterling Heights, MI, Jeffrey Hoban and wife Amanda of Mercer; 11 great-grandchildren, TJ and Alania Exley, Thea and Bobbie Normille, Clay, Heath and Ariel Morris, Ezra, Eliza, and Alexander Morris, Jase and Drew Hoban.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved twin sister, Betty McIntyre, sister, Edith White; and brother, George Morris.

A private service is being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 with Pastor Fred Fry of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, officiating. Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Hospice of Crawford Co. 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

