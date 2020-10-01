Sarah H. Peaco Rudolph, 91, of Richland Twp, PA and Fort Myers FL, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia.

Born in Mars, PA on February 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Florence Wavrek Hetrick.

Sarah had cleaned houses and spent many years managing and instructing at North Hills Ceramics.

She was an active church and choir member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Park, Mt. Zion Lutheran in Tionesta, and St. Peter’s in Fort Myers Beach.

Surviving are a daughter, Beverly (John) Tkacik, step-children, June (Ray) Kindel and John (Joyce) Rudolph, grandchildren, Terry, Ed, Angie, and Tony, step-grandchildren, Chris, Cindy, Diane, Valerie, Jan, and Curt. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren, fifteen step-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Peaco, and her second husband, Charles Rudolph.

A private memorial service will be held. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in North Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Sarah’s churches in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

