Sep. 29 Volleyball Recap: Redbank, Union, Clarion Sweep Opponents

Redbank Valley, Union, and Clarion swept each of their matches on Tuesday, and all three squads looked dominant in their wins.

Redbank Valley cruised to a win over Venango Catholic, winning 25-8, 25-10, 25-8. Brooke Holben had four aces and 14 assists for the Bulldogs, while Montana Hetrick added seven kills and three aces. Redbank Valley’s JV squad was also victorious in straight sets. The victory moves the Bulldogs’ varsity squad to 7-1 on the season. Redbank Valley will play next at home on Monday, Oct. 1 against North Clarion.

Union bested Forest Area via a 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 decision. Drew Davis led the way for the victors, notching six kills and five aces. Morgan Cumberland set up the action well, adding 22 assists and seven aces. Union’s strong service was vital in their victory, producing many unreturnable serves and errors from Forest Area. Union improves to 4-4 this season, and they play next at Moniteau on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Clarion was dominant in their win over Clarion-Limestone, sweeping the Lions 25-7, 25-11, 25-6. Korrin Burns had 15 kills with only one error, and Brenna Campbell provided 24 assists and four aces. Clarion tallied 34 kills and only five errors, a remarkably efficient display from the Bobcats. After their win, Clarion moves to 6-0 this year. They play next at DuBois on Wednesday, Sep. 30.

Redbank Valley vs. Venango Catholic (Redbank Valley Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-8 Redbank Valley

Set Two: 25-10 Redbank Valley

Set Three: 25-8 Redbank Valley

Top Performers for Redbank Valley:

Brooke Holben: 11 points, 4 aces, 14 assists

Montana Hetrick: 7 kills, 12 points, 3 aces

Lilly Shaffer: 5 points, 2 aces, 8 assists

Union vs. Forest Area (Union Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-19 Union

Set Two: 25-8 Union

Set Three: 25-18 Union

Top Performers for Union:

Drew Davis: 6 kills, 5 aces

Keira Croyle: 4 kills, 2 aces

Morgan Cumberland: 22 assists, 7 aces

Clarion vs. Clarion-Limestone (Clarion Wins 3-0)

Set One: 25-7 Clarion

Set Two: 25-11 Clarion

Set Three: 25-6 Clarion

Top Performers for Clarion:

Korrin Burns: 15 kills, 3 digs, 1 error

Brenna Campbell: 24 assists, 4 aces

Aryana Girvan: 5 kills, 2 digs, 0 errors

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.