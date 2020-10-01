SPONSORED: Get Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner at the Liberty House

 

Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

liberty-house-breakfast-burCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but the Liberty House has you covered for all three.

BREAKFAST
Slim Pickins- $6
One egg with your choice of meat and toast.

Eggarific- $8
Two eggs with meat, toast, and breakfast potato.

Classic- $8
Two eggs with meat and your choice of one waffle, two pancakes, or two pieces of French toast.
Add blueberries or chocolate chips- $1

Ham and Hash- $8
Ham, green pepper, and onion scrambler served on a bed of hashbrowns covered melted cheddar cheese.

Steak & Eggs- $11
6 oz. char-grilled Delmonico with three eggs, breakfast potatoes, and toast.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits- $6
Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy.

OMELETS
Includes breakfast potato and toast

Meat Matters- $10
American with bacon, ham, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Swisstastic- $8.50
Swiss with ham, and mushroom.

Some like it Hot- $9.50
Jalapeño Jack with ham, onion, green pepper, and jalapeños served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

All American- $9
American with bacon, ham, and green pepper.

Veggie- $8
American with mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato.

Simply Cheese- $7
American, Swiss, and Provolone.
Add one filling of your choice- $1

Breakfast Sizzler
Looking for something different. Change your omelet into a sizzler. Made with two eggs and homefries.

SIDE DISHES
Available a la carte for $3.00

Hashbrowns – Homefries – Tater Tots – Toast – English Muffin – Bagel – Biscuit – Egg – Pancake – Waffle – Bacon – Sausage – Ham – Cottage Cheese – Peaches – Pears – Applesauce

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes.

Chicken Waffle Sandwich- $8
Chicken cutlet with bacon and cheese between two waffles drizzled with syrup.

Breakfast Sandwich- $7
Fried egg with cheese and your choice of meat on either an English muffin or a bagel.

Monte Cristo- $8
Turkey, ham, and cheddar stuffed between two pieces of French toast sprinkled with powder sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

Breakfast Philly- $11
Steak, bacon, cheddar, and egg with spiced mayo. Loaded with green pepper, onion, and mushroom.

Breakfast Burger- $9
Juicy 1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar, bacon, hash browns, and a fried egg.

Breakfast Burrito- $8
Two burritos filled with egg, cheese, and hash browns served with sausage gravy.

Daily Specials
Monday- $2 OFF Wedgie

TUESDAY- $2 OFF Cheese Steak

WEDNESDAY- $2 OFF a Dozen Wings, or 6 Wings & Fries for $7

THURSDAY- $2 OFF Steak Dinners

FRIDAY- $2 OFF Haddock

SUNDAY- It Takes Two Add $2

The restaurant will be open as follows:

– Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Liberty House would like their customers to know that they are doing everything they can to make them feel as safe as possible when dining with them.

More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Liberty-House-collage


