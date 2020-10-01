 

State Police Calls: Harassment, DUI

Thursday, October 1, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Piney Township

Around 11:15 a.m. on September 7, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment at a location on State Route 68 in Piney Township.

Police say a 28-year-old Sligo man was allegedly harassing a 39-year-old Sligo man.

The name of the accused was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 9:34 p.m. on September 19, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on State Route 68 at Hotel Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as a known 35-year-old Brookville man, was subsequently found to be driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

