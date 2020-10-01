State Police Calls: Harassment, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Piney Township

Around 11:15 a.m. on September 7, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment at a location on State Route 68 in Piney Township.

Police say a 28-year-old Sligo man was allegedly harassing a 39-year-old Sligo man.

The name of the accused was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 9:34 p.m. on September 19, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on State Route 68 at Hotel Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as a known 35-year-old Brookville man, was subsequently found to be driving under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

