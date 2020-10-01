‘Stay Tuned’: Appeals Court Decision Allows Wolf Administration to Restore Gathering Limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf told Pennsylvanians to “stay tuned,” after an appeals court granted a request to reinstate crowd gathering restrictions today.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the gathering limits implemented by the Wolf administration, limiting events to 250 people outdoors and 25 people indoors.

This court decision follows U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruling in mid-September that the gather limits were unconstitutional and a denial of a request for a stay on that ruling.

The question of what the new ruling will mean for schools hosting sporting events is yet to be answered.

Effects of the ruling are already being felt locally as Redbank Valley announced that visiting spectators would not be permitted at tonight’s football game vs. Union/A-C Valley. The school is adhering to the 250 person limit for outdoor events.

While Wolf told Pennsylvanians, “we’re working on it,” when asked about how the ruling will affect high schools sports, it remains unclear whether new guidance will be provided by the state, and how soon that guidance will be provided.

