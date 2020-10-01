Terry R. Williams, 67, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Polk.

Born August 5, 1953 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mary Emma (King) Williams.

Terry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as an Airman Basic during the Vietnam War Era. He was Honorably Discharged on November 2, 1973.

Following his service, Terry worked as a Crane Operator for Electralloy.

In his spare time, Terry enjoyed woodworking, watching races, attending car shows, and watching football, but his most cherished memories will always be of the time he got to spend with his family and his furry best friend, Chico.

Left to honor his memory is his daughter, Amber (Williams) McMahon; his four sons, Terry W. Williams (Caitlin), Spencer Williams, Chad Sprohar (Jen), and Ethan Sprohar (Alicia); his nine grandchildren, Gabrielle McMahon, Aiden McMahon, Kristen Sprohar, Charity Sprohar, Zach Sprohar, Corey Sprohar, Austin Sprohar, Devon Sprohar, and Kaitlyn Sprohar; his two brothers, Arthur Williams (Sally), Samuel Williams; his five sisters, Cheryl Foster (Junior), Mary Braden (Bill), Pam Beltz (Brian), Chris Hazlett and Bobbie Oakes; his step-sister, Charlotte Kowal; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Sandra Morse; his two brothers-in-law, Christopher Morse, and Wayne Morse; his two sisters-in-law, Cissy Morse, and Lori Morse; his first wife, Deborah; and by his good friend, Dennis Mancini.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ann Williams; his brother, Robert Williams; his step-mother, Evelyn Williams; his father-in-law, Willard Morse; his brother-in-law, Ronald Oakes; and by his sister-in-law, Mildred Williams Dehner, who played a key role in raising Terry from a young age and earned the title “mom” from him.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Terry will be held privately for the family with Chad Sprohar, Terry’s son, officiating, and full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help defray funeral cost to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

