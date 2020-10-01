Verizon-Wireless Zone, Community Action Help Jefferson County Residents Meet Educational Goals

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Verizon – Wireless Zone and its franchises recognize the value of education and technology in building a skilled workforce, especially for non-traditional students. Recently, Community Action, Inc.’s (CAI’s) Adult Education Project received a $2,000 donation from the Wireless Zone of Punxsutawney to assist Jefferson County individuals to meet educational or employment goals.

[Photo: The Adult Education Project at Community Action, Inc. received a grant from The Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving are: (left to right) Community Action, Inc.’s Adult Education Supervisor, Crystal White; Executive Director, Susan Fusco; Wireless Zone of Punxsutawney Store Manager, Steven Phipps, and Sales Representative, Courtney Craft.]

“CAI is honored to have Verizon – Wireless Zone as a partner to improve our educational resources for individuals wanting to earn their High School Equivalency Certificate (GED), find employment, or improve their skills to enter post-secondary training or find better employment,” noted CAI’s Executive Director, Susan Fusco.

“Adult Education classes are free of charge to anyone 16 or older, not currently enrolled in a secondary school program.”

According to Steven Phipps, Punxsutawney Store Manager, the Punxsutawney Wireless Zone store is an independently owned Verizon authorized retailer and is able to provide this donation to CAI through a portion of proceeds from every device sold by the local store.

“Verizon’s Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving was created with the desire to give back to the local communities; I am proud of our local customers’ business and support enabling us to share proceeds with the Foundation for Giving and making significant donations like this possible in our local area,” Phipps noted.

Crystal White, Adult Education Supervisor, explained the Wireless Zone and other grants help ensure students in Jefferson County have access to computers and modern learning resources, whether attending in-person classes or learning remotely from home. The grants can also assist individuals with paying for their GED tests.

“For some employed students, the opportunity to learn/use a computer, the internet, and modern technology is their window to improving English and math skills or learning new skills leading to job promotions or better employment opportunities.” White went on to add, “One of the greatest barriers to employment is the lack of a high school diploma. CAI is here to reduce that barrier and help individuals and families succeed,” White added.

CAI’s Adult Education Project is geared to assisting individuals to reduce or eliminate the barrier to employment and encourage continued learning and growth to develop and maintain a skilled workforce to support local employers and the economy.

“Grants and donations such as The Verizon – Wireless Zone’s have a long-term impact on individuals, employers, and our community,” Fusco said.

To learn more about the free Adult Education services at Community Action, Inc., call 800-648-3381, ext. 204 or email cwhite@jccap.org or via the website www.jccap.org.

