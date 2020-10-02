Explore TV: DuBois vs. Central Clarion

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Emlenton Man Jailed for Assault Following Domestic Altercation

Friday, October 2, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on River Avenue in Emlenton Borough around 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, for a report of an inactive domestic incident.

Police say at the scene, they spoke to a known 56-year-old female victim from Emlenton who reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend – 57-year-old Kenneth Bush, of Emlenton.

According to police, the victim was observed to have physical injuries to her face, including bruising and a black eye.

Bush was then taken into custody.

Court documents indicate Bush was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 11:20 p.m. on September 29, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 7, with Judge Fish presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.