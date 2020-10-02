Emlenton Man Jailed for Assault Following Domestic Altercation

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute on Tuesday.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on River Avenue in Emlenton Borough around 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, for a report of an inactive domestic incident.

Police say at the scene, they spoke to a known 56-year-old female victim from Emlenton who reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend – 57-year-old Kenneth Bush, of Emlenton.

According to police, the victim was observed to have physical injuries to her face, including bruising and a black eye.

Bush was then taken into custody.

Court documents indicate Bush was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 11:20 p.m. on September 29, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 7, with Judge Fish presiding.

