A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly between 8am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light west wind.

Saturday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night = Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Sunday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

