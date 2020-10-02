Area Woman Injured After Flipping Car in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after she flipped her vehicle on Thursday morning on Heathville Ohl Road.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 7:35 a.m. on October 1, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Heathville Ohl Road just north of Mohney Road, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 41-year-old Megan Lewis, of Summerville, was operating a 2012 Ford Escape, traveling south on Heathville Ohl Road when she drove off the west side of the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle then flipped forward onto its roof.

Lewis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

She was not using a seat belt.

Summerville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Lewis was cited for a speed violation.

