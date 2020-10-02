Explore TV: DuBois vs. Central Clarion

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Area Woman Injured After Flipping Car in Beaver Township

Friday, October 2, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after she flipped her vehicle on Thursday morning on Heathville Ohl Road.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 7:35 a.m. on October 1, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Heathville Ohl Road just north of Mohney Road, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 41-year-old Megan Lewis, of Summerville, was operating a 2012 Ford Escape, traveling south on Heathville Ohl Road when she drove off the west side of the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle then flipped forward onto its roof.

Lewis suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

She was not using a seat belt.

Summerville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Lewis was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.