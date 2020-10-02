Explore TV: DuBois vs. Central Clarion

 

Area Woman Injured After Jeep Crashes into Residence Along Route 949

Friday, October 2, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after she lost control of her Jeep and struck a residence along State Route 949 early Tuesday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:49 a.m. on September 29, on Route 949, just north of Harriet Simpson Lane in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 41-year-old Laurie A. Howser, of Sigel, was operating a 2003 Jeep Liberty, traveling north on State Route 949, going uphill while negotiating a left curve in the road, when she lost control of her vehicle.

The rear tires of the vehicle lost traction, causing the rear of the vehicle to slide and rotate the vehicle approximately 180 degrees. The vehicle then slid sideways, went across the southbound lane, and struck a mailbox on the southbound berm. It continued sliding sideways for another 30 yards through a yard and struck a residence.

The vehicle came to a final rest at the northeast corner of the residence, facing south.

Howser suffered a minor abrasion to her forehead but refused medical treatment.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company and East Main Service Towing and Recovery also assisted at the scene.

Howser was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

