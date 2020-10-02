Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kyleigh Craddock’s Easy Dutch Apple Pie

Try one of Kyleigh’s pies for a wonderful treat!

Ingredients

1 store bought or homemade pie crust

FILLING:



5-6 cups local picked apples or your favorite pie making apple, peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch pieces1 Tbsp. lemon juice1/3 cup light brown sugar1/3 cup granulated sugar1/4 cup flour1 tsp. ground cinnamon

TOPPING:

1 cup flour, plus 2 Tbsp.

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Adjust your oven rack to the lowest position.

-FOR HOMEMADE PIE CRUSTS: Roll out your pie dough to a 12 inch circle and fit it into a 9 inch pie plate, crimping the edges, use fork to poke holes in pie crust. Blind bake the pie crust for 5 minutes, checking the pie crust every minute to make sure it isn’t falling down the edges If it does, work it back up the side of the dish. Set aside while you prepare the pie.

-In a large bowl, combine the apples, lemon juice, brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Stir to coat evenly. Set aside.

-To prepare the topping, combine the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and butter in a medium bowl. Using a pastry cutter or fork, blend the mixture together until coarse crumbs form. Using your hands, squeeze the mixture together until all the butter is absorbed in your crumb topping. Spread the apples evenly into the crust, discarding any liquid that has been released from the apples. Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly on the apples.

-Bake for 50-60 minutes, until the apple mixture is bubbly and the crumb and crust is golden. If the crust and/or crumb begins to brown too quickly, cover the pie loosely with foil or a pie shield. Make sure to bake the pie long enough that the mixture is bubbly to ensure that the bottom crust is cooked. Since you are baking the apples raw, they will release juice which can make the bottom crust slightly soggy. Positioning the rack to the lowest position will make sure that the bottom crust bakes properly.

-Remove the pie from the oven when done and allow to come to room temperature before slicing.

