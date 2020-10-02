Clarion University Grad Offers Online ‘Road Map of the Stars’ Event on Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University graduate James Sanders is taking his love of science communication and creating something special and easily accessible to the public: a “Road Map of the Stars.”

Focusing on what he loves to do, Sanders’ is offering an online event Road Map of the Stars: October 2020, that begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

At one point in Sanders’ life, this type of production didn’t seem possible.

Growing up in eastern Pennsylvania, Sanders struggled in school early on, going through a long and winding path before earning a degree in astrophysics from Clarion University.

“I struggled a lot with focus and attention, and frankly, public school just bored the heck out of me,” Sanders told exploreClarion.com.

After having to repeat a grade in early high school, Sanders finally decided enough was enough and dropped out.

It wasn’t until a few years later when he came to reside in Clarion with his mother that he decided to further his education – all because of one thing: he discovered Clarion had a physics program with a focus on astronomy.

It turns out, while Sanders had struggled in school when he was younger, he’d always had a fascination with astrophysics. Stumbling across the program offered at Clarion was just the motivation he needed.

Although he completed his GED and was accepted at Clarion University, he was still concerned about starting school again after several years. So, the summer before he started, he picked up a basic algebra book and began teaching himself in advance.

While he focused on the science end of things at Clarion University, Sanders noted he has also always had a passion for communication and content creation.

“Ever since I was old enough to press record on a video camera, I’ve been making things. Hopefully, things that make people laugh.”

After following his love of science to Clarion University, he starting thinking about how he could combine his two passions.

That was part of what led him to Pierce Planetarium at Clarion University.

At the time, the former student director was about to graduate, and Dr. Sharon Montgomery, Sanders’ advisor, was seeking students to help out and train on how to operate the facility. Sanders jumped at the opportunity and soon ended up taking over as student director.

“It was one of the most enjoyable experiences that I’ve had so far,” Sanders explained.

Sanders, who describes himself as usually quite shy and reserved, discovered that presenting brought out a whole new side in himself as he learned how to captivate a crowd. He earned Dr. Montgomery’s trust, and she began giving him a lot of freedom to organize and design the planetarium shows.

Montgomery also directed him to Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh, and he began presenting there on weekends, as well.

Nevertheless, even the best of things must come to an end, and Sanders eventually began training other, younger students to take over as he prepared to graduate in December 2019. After graduation, Sanders decided he wanted to continue to focus on science communication and began building a website and working on other platforms, from Twitch to Facebook, to share his love of science with other people.

Sanders noted that his own experience when he was younger also helped shape his ambition. He had several friends and family members who bought into the conspiracy theories regarding a Mayan prophesy that said the world would end in the year 2012.

“As a kid, that scared the heck out of me,” he noted.

However, in his teen years, he began to feel like it was “silly” to be frightened of something he’d never researched himself, and had only heard about from other people and decided to do some digging around online. He soon came across a now-defunct website 2012hoax.org that functioned as a science portal, linking readers to science communicators and experts debunking the many end-times theories floating around at the time. Through that, he also discovered astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson as well as many others.

“Science communication gave me comfort at the time. I learned how much I like space, science, and communication, and I realized I wanted to do the same thing for other people.”

That has been Sanders’ main motivation for presenting science and astronomy.

“I want to help people learn about the world around them and also help keep them from being taken advantage of.”

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanders realized the world of online content creation was flourishing, so he decided to focus his energy there. He currently operates the www.flyscienceguystarshows.com website and Facebook page where he posts images and live-streamed events.

His next upcoming event, Road Map of the Stars: October 2020, is scheduled to begin streaming on both the website and the Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

The title refers to the way Sanders explains the constellations in the night sky, as they can be used like a “roadmap” to know which part of the sky someone is looking at.

“It seems less intimidating when you compare it to something people are already familiar with,” he explained.

Some of his other live-streamed events will include episodes of “Spacing Out” which focuses more on astronomical events that vary from month to month, a special event in October that will focus on “spooky” astronomy, and some of the interesting things that past cultures have done for the stars.

Sanders noted the “spooky” astronomy event may not be quite as child-friendly as his other events, as there are some strange and “unsettling” parts in the history of astronomy.

Just in time for the holiday season, Sanders is also planning to do a special event in November about telescopes and how to shop for them.

“I figured the best time for that is November, so people have the rest of the month and all of December to shop for kids.”

During the event, Sanders will discuss the importance of lens size over magnification and how to “get the best bang for your buck” when buying a telescope.

Sanders is also looking at the possibility of putting together a holiday-themed show for December.

While he is currently focusing entirely on the website and live-streamed events, Sanders has several more ambitious future goals, as well. He would like to eventually build his own planetarium and create a virtual planetarium that people can visit from anywhere with a virtual reality headset.

However, whether it’s his website or a larger future project, Sanders says he’s just happy to be doing something he’s passionate about.

“This is what I really want to be doing, showing people how exciting astronomy can be.”

