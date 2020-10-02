Featured Local Job: School Nurse

Clarion Area School District will be hiring a long term (8-16 weeks) position for a school nurse.

Applicants must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and copies of license and clearances to Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini, Clarion High School, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Deadline for applications October 23, 2020.

