Gerald Hoffman, 81, of Kennerdell went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020 in Pikeville Kentucky from injuries sustained from a ATV accident.

Jerry was born June 8, 1939 in Wheeling West Virginia. He was the son of the late Lee and Sara Newlin Hoffman.

Jerry graduated from Butler High School and attended technical school to become an electrician. Jerry proudly served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during his time in the military.

Jerry married Janet Hahn on June 20, 1964. Together the couple had four children, Kathy, Daniel, Cheri and Kris.

Jerry retired from the General Telephone Company in Oil City and Clintonville.

Although Jerry was retired, he continued to work up until his passing doing electrical work. He was a member of the Kennerdell Church of God. He served as a Trustee and also on the building committee. Jerry was a member and Past Master of Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge 521 of Parker PA. He also was Past Thrice Potent Master of Oil City Lodge of Perfection and a member of the New Castle Consistory. Previously Jerry also was the past president of the Clintonville Lions Club, past president of the Allegheny Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club of Kennerdell. He was active member of the Kennerdell Fire Department serving as fire chief.

Jerry loved to be hunting and enjoying the woods. He took several trips out west hunting and loved to go to Canada to fish.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is wife Janet of Kennerdell, his son Daniel Hoffman of Fertigs, his daughters Cheri Hoffman-Lewis of Cranberry and Kris Hoffman of Kennerdell. His grandchildren Sarah Lewis Holland and her husband Justin, Stevie Lewis and Abby Detrich, Cory Lewis and Tyler Lewis. Jerry’s two sisters Dorothy Stanley and Janice Custer also survive. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Jerry was welcomed in heaven by his parents and his daughter Kathleen “Kathy” Hoffman who passed away January 27, 2013 and his two brothers Bruce and Ray Hoffman.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and again from 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Bobbie Nelson will be officiating from the Kennerdell Church of God.

The family suggest memorial donations be sent to the Kennerdell Church of God Box 35 Kennerdell PA 16374 or to the Kennerdell Community Center, Box 107, Kennerdell PA 16374.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.